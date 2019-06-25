Stay off the tracks warning as Flying Scotsman heads to Chesterfield

Train enthusiasts are being warned to stay off the tracks and stay safe when the Flying Scotsman heads to Chesterfield this weekend.

The iconic steam engine is travelling from London to York on Saturday, joining the Erewash Valley Line at Trent Junction in Long Eaton before going on to Chesterfield during the journey.

The Flying Scotsman is heading to Chesterfield this weekend. Photo - Network Rail

But after recent dangerous and illegal behaviour during tours of the Flying Scotsman elsewhere in the country, Network Rail and British Transport Police are reminding people to stay safe and keep off the tracks.

Photographs have been shared online from previous visits showing crowds of people, including young children, illegally trespassing on the tracks and stood in the path of oncoming trains.

Trespass on the railway is a criminal offence, with offenders facing a fine of up to £1,000. Train obstruction is also against the law with a penalty of up to two years in prison.

Vicki Beadle, Operations Risk Advisor for Network Rail said: "We want people to have a fantastic time this weekend, but we can’t stress enough how important it is to keep safe at the same time.

“Trespassing on or near the tracks is incredibly dangerous, as well as being illegal and we work closely with British Transport Police to tackle this.

"There is never an excuse to trespass on the railway and this type of behaviour can have devastating life-changing and even fatal consequences.”

Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, from British Transport Police, said: “Seeing the Flying Scotsman is an exciting event for many people and we want everyone to be able to have a great day out.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone viewing and travelling on the train, and our officers will be along the route and at stations to ensure everyone can enjoy the event without putting themselves or others in danger.

“Please remember to use safe vantage points to view and take pictures of the train, stay clear of the line, and do not risk serious injury or death by trespassing on the tracks.

“It is important to remember that the railway is an extremely hazardous environment and those caught trespassing or obstructing trains can expect to be prosecuted.”

Network Rail and British Transport Police will have additional members of staff on hand during the visits.

Timings for the journey have not been made public yet but the train leaves London at 6.30am and is duet to arrive in York at 2pm.