'Stay away' warning after police incident in Derbyshire town - as major road closed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A major road has been closed this morning, following a ‘police incident’
Derbyshire Police have urged people to avoid the area after the incident, which has happened in Dronfield.
Police said in a statement this morning: “Sheffield Road, Dronfield, near the junction with Holmley Lane is currently closed due to a police incident.
“Please avoid the area or use alternative routes.”
Derbyshire Police have been approached for more information.