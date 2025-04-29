'Stay away' warning after police incident in Derbyshire town - as major road closed

By David Kessen
Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 12:34 BST
A major road has been closed this morning, following a ‘police incident’

Derbyshire Police have urged people to avoid the area after the incident, which has happened in Dronfield.

Police said in a statement this morning: “Sheffield Road, Dronfield, near the junction with Holmley Lane is currently closed due to a police incident.

“Please avoid the area or use alternative routes.”

Derbyshire Police have been approached for more information.

