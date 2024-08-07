Works have started at a new building set to transform Staveley Canal area.

Councillor Tony King, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Clean Growth and Regeneration, said: “It’s great to see this highly anticipated new development get underway at Staveley. Not only will it bring more life and jobs to the area, it will also draw more visitors to this attractive canal-side environment and encourage greater use of the infrastructure that’s already there.“We have drawn on our many years of experience from work at Markham Vale and brought it to the Staveley Waterside project to help regenerate the area. It will provide both high-quality business accommodation and a visitor destination that people from near and far can enjoy.”Ivan Fomin, Chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “I am thrilled to see this prominent project right by the canal, start on site. This landmark development is a key part of the Town Deal programme as it will help create new jobs and encourage people to explore the historic canal, contributing to our overall goal of ensuring that Staveley is a place where everyone can start, stay, and grow.”Staveley Waterside is one of three projects the county council is leading as part of the Staveley Town Deal.