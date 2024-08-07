Staveley Town Deal: Waterside development gets underway
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Contractors started work on phase one of the project at Staveley town’s canal basin - as part of the Staveley Town Deal, a £25m Government-funded regeneration programme. A new, two storey building is to be constructed adjacent to Staveley Canal, creating an attractive mixed use facility that will support 11 business units for office, retail and workshop use alongside opportunities for food and drink.The initial phase is scheduled for completion by the end of April 2025.
The project is being managed and funded by a partnership of Derbyshire County Council and the Staveley Town Deal, which is overseen by Chesterfield Borough Council. The Town Deal is providing £3.5m of the £4.5m cost of the project with the balance being met by the county council.
It is hoped that the canal basin will be greatly enhanced by the new development, encouraging more visitors to make recreational use of the canal for walking, cycling and boating.
Access to the site will be improved with a new road and footpath and there will be indoor and outdoor dining space.
Councillor Tony King, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Clean Growth and Regeneration, said: “It’s great to see this highly anticipated new development get underway at Staveley. Not only will it bring more life and jobs to the area, it will also draw more visitors to this attractive canal-side environment and encourage greater use of the infrastructure that’s already there.“We have drawn on our many years of experience from work at Markham Vale and brought it to the Staveley Waterside project to help regenerate the area. It will provide both high-quality business accommodation and a visitor destination that people from near and far can enjoy.”Ivan Fomin, Chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “I am thrilled to see this prominent project right by the canal, start on site. This landmark development is a key part of the Town Deal programme as it will help create new jobs and encourage people to explore the historic canal, contributing to our overall goal of ensuring that Staveley is a place where everyone can start, stay, and grow.”Staveley Waterside is one of three projects the county council is leading as part of the Staveley Town Deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.