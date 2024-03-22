Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If approved, the new landmark pavilion will sit between the Staveley Miners Welfare building and Staveley High Street as a striking focal point in the heart of the town centre.

The design aims to reflect Staveley’s heritage with a modern twist, opening the view from Market Street into the town centre. Several uses for the building are currently being considered including a potential site for Staveley library, as well as retail, leisure, and business start-up uses.

Ryan Fish, associate director at Whittam Cox Architects, Chesterfield based company behind the pavilion design, said: “Our team have meticulously developed the Pavilion building as part of the Staveley centre masterplan with utmost care and consideration.

"This project presented us with a unique opportunity to influence a scheme close to home, drawing on our intricate knowledge of the local area. The result is a contemporary development that not only honours Staveley's heritage but also serves as a catalyst and hub of activity for future development, aligning with the long-term vision for the area.”

The building would be a key part of the £6 million Staveley 21 project, which is funded through the Staveley Town Deal.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This project aims to transform Staveley town centre – enhancing the area and encouraging more people to visit and support both existing retailers and market traders.

"Town centres are changing and by trying to expand the offer, creating new opportunities for events and social spaces we want to boost visitor numbers and provide the space for local businesses to thrive.

“We’ll continue to engage directly with local businesses and residents over the coming months to finalise the plans and ensure the project meets their needs, including hosting more drop-in sessions for residents.”

Staveley 21 also includes the transformation of the market place to create an enlarged public space which could not only host regular markets but also a wide range of new events to encourage more people to visit the town centre.

Proposals include new tiered outdoor seating to support outdoor theatre and open-air cinema screenings, and natural play equipment to help make the marketplace more attractive to families.

New paving, lighting, street furniture are also planned alongside a shop front improvement grant scheme for businesses based in the town centre – which would cover up to 80% of the costs of improvements like new signage, windows and canopies.

Ivan Fomin, chair of the Staveley Town Deal Board, said: “The Staveley 21 project has the potential to be transformative for the town centre, ensuring that it is a place where local people and visitors will want to spend time whilst also supporting local businesses to grow not only now but in the future.

"Our aim through the town deal is ensuring that Staveley is a place where people can Start, Stay and Grow and the town centre reflects this with something to entice all ages to visit, support local businesses and to help them to grow.”