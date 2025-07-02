Staveley Netherthorpe School students prom a 'fantastic' evening of glitz, glamour, singing and dancing

By Gay Bolton
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 17:08 BST
Stylish students of Staveley Netherthorpe School made a grand entrance on prom night, travelling in limos, campervans, classic cars and one even arriving on horseback.

The celebration at Van Dyk by Wildes, near Barlborough, attracted 120 pupils who enjoyed a buffet meal, dancing to a DJ, presentation of the traditional ‘most likely to’ awards and an interactive photo booth.

Andy Scott, head of year 10 and 11 at Netherthorpe School, said: “The students had a fantastic evening of glitz and glamour whereby singing and dancing led the evening. Students packed out the dancefloor and created an amazing atmosphere for the whole event. They have been a credit to the school for the past five years and last night’s prom encapsulated just how amazing they are as a year group.”

Students sparkle in beautiful evening dresses.

1. Netherthorpe School year 11 prom night

Students sparkle in beautiful evening dresses. Photo: Brian Eyre

Maisie Baker and Sophie Harrison.

2. Netherthorpe School year 11 prom night

Maisie Baker and Sophie Harrison. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sophie, Emily and Poppy.

3. Netherthope School year 11 prom night

Sophie, Emily and Poppy. Photo: Brian Eyre

Keira Hauer and Zofia Rzeczkowska.

4. Netherthorpe School year 11 prom night

Keira Hauer and Zofia Rzeczkowska. Photo: Brian Eyre

