The celebration at Van Dyk by Wildes, near Barlborough, attracted 120 pupils who enjoyed a buffet meal, dancing to a DJ, presentation of the traditional ‘most likely to’ awards and an interactive photo booth.

Andy Scott, head of year 10 and 11 at Netherthorpe School, said: “The students had a fantastic evening of glitz and glamour whereby singing and dancing led the evening. Students packed out the dancefloor and created an amazing atmosphere for the whole event. They have been a credit to the school for the past five years and last night’s prom encapsulated just how amazing they are as a year group.”