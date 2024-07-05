Eighty-seven pupils from Year 13 turned out in formal wear for the school-leavers party.
Greg Mason, Director of Post-16 education at Netherthorpe School, said that the students danced and sang the night away. He said: “It was a great celebration with a fantastic group of young people.”
1. Netherthorpe School Year 13 prom night
Chloe Oliver and Caitlin Ashley.Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Netherthorpe School Year 13 prom night
Formally attired students at Chesterfield FC's stadium.Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Netherthorpe School Year 13 prom night
Brooke Sheehan and Caitlin Jones.Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Netherthorpe School Year 13 prom night
Lexie Crawford and Riley Austitk.Photo: Brian Eyre