Daisy Wright and Gracie Ellis.

Staveley Netherthorpe School students have a ball on prom night

By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:54 BST
Students of Staveley Netherthorpe School had a ball at their prom night celebration in Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium.

Eighty-seven pupils from Year 13 turned out in formal wear for the school-leavers party.

Greg Mason, Director of Post-16 education at Netherthorpe School, said that the students danced and sang the night away. He said: “It was a great celebration with a fantastic group of young people.”

Chloe Oliver and Caitlin Ashley.

Chloe Oliver and Caitlin Ashley.

Chloe Oliver and Caitlin Ashley.Photo: Brian Eyre

Formally attired students at Chesterfield FC's stadium.

Formally attired students at Chesterfield FC's stadium.

Formally attired students at Chesterfield FC's stadium.Photo: Brian Eyre

Brooke Sheehan and Caitlin Jones.

Brooke Sheehan and Caitlin Jones.

Brooke Sheehan and Caitlin Jones.Photo: Brian Eyre

Lexie Crawford and Riley Austitk.

Lexie Crawford and Riley Austitk.

Lexie Crawford and Riley Austitk.Photo: Brian Eyre

