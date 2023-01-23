Tickets for the magical events on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18 are selling fast as visitors prepare to watch Hardwick’s remarkable history unfold in a breath-taking display of light and sound projected against the dramatic backdrop of Bess of Hardwick’s Elizabethan masterpiece.

The displays will combine cutting-edge projections, moving animations, special effects, and live music to tell the story of the jewel in Bess’s crown. Witness tapestries come to life, landscapes re-form, and buildings rise and fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, with live entertainment throughout each evening, and food and drink vendors selling treats from pancakes to Indian street food, Shine A Light promises fun for the whole family.

The National Trust’s Hardwick Hall near Chesterfield will host two nights of stunning after-dark displays for the final instalment of Derbyshire’s Shine A Light spectacular.

The displays at Hardwick Hall are the final instalment in a four-part programme of Shine A Light events that began at Cromford Mills in October 2022. The events have since thrilled hundreds of visitors at Elvaston Castle and Barrow Hill Roundhouse. The displays are unique to each venue and visitors who watch all four chapters – and successfully spot the ‘hidden animal’ at each – have the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win a hamper of local produce.

Delivered by Derbyshire-born video projection artists Illuminos, Shine A Light is designed to celebrate Derbyshire’s rich history and cultural heritage, boost the visitor economy and extend the tourism season during the traditionally quieter autumn and winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District and Derbyshire, said: “Shine A Light has already delighted hundreds of people with magical displays that shine the spotlight on Derbyshire’s rich cultural heritage. Each venue is unique, with its own story to tell, and not only do these events bring local history to life, they also support the recovery of local visitor economy businesses and offer a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an evening of entertainment with live music, food and drink. Get your tickets whilst you can!”

Entry is from 5.30pm with large-scale projections every 20 minutes throughout each evening. Tickets are £9 for adults and £6 per child (aged 4-16 inclusive, free for three and under).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the magical events on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18 are selling fast as visitors prepare to watch Hardwick’s remarkable history unfold in a breath-taking display of light and sound projected against the dramatic backdrop of Bess of Hardwick’s Elizabethan masterpiece.

For more information and to book tickets visit: www.visitpeakdistrict.com/shine-a-light

Advertisement Hide Ad

The displays will combine cutting-edge projections, moving animations, special effects, and live music to tell the story of the jewel in Bess’s crown. Witness tapestries come to life, landscapes re-form, and buildings rise and fall.