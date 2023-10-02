3 . MIssion:Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Hollywood heart-throb Tom Cruise was at the centre of spectacular stunts at Dalton Quarry, Stoney Middleton in 2021 for the seventh film in the Mission:Impossible series. Tom flew over the site in a helicopter to monitor a spectacular scene in which a train crashes over a cliff edge. It was a dramatic climax to a fight on top of the speeding train involving Tom's character Ethan Hunt and Gabriel (played by Esai Morales). Tom is reported to have ordered takeaways for actors and crew from Stoney Middleton's Curry Cottage and Toll Bar Fish and Chips. Photo: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder