Stars of 12 blockbuster films and big television programmes shot in Derbyshire - including Jude Law, Keira Knightley, Scarlett Johansson and Cillian Murphy

Derbyshire’s spectacular countryside and beautiful stately homes have made it a magnet for film and television stars.
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:16 BST

Blockbuster movies and prime-time telly series have brought a welcome boost to the county’s economy. Cast and film crew members have stayed in hotels and b&bs and relaxed in the Derbyshire’s cafes, restaurants and pubs. Hundreds of visitors have followed suit, keen to see the places where their favourite actors filmed.

The final series of Billions, part of which was filmed at Haddon Hall, aired this summer and follows a succession of big-name shoots in Derbyshire.

Emmy Award-winning actor Damian Lewis filmed part of the seventh and final series of Billions at Haddon Hall in November 2022. The television series, set in the world of high finance with Damian starring in the role of hedge fund manager Ax, began screening in the UK this August. Eagle-eyed John Brough commented: "The “long gallery” at Haddon Hall is quite recognisable especially by the picture above the fireplace. Spent a lot of time doing work there, lovely place."

1. Billions

Emmy Award-winning actor Damian Lewis filmed part of the seventh and final series of Billions at Haddon Hall in November 2022. The television series, set in the world of high finance with Damian starring in the role of hedge fund manager Ax, began screening in the UK this August. Eagle-eyed John Brough commented: "The “long gallery” at Haddon Hall is quite recognisable especially by the picture above the fireplace. Spent a lot of time doing work there, lovely place." Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander filmed Firebrand, the story of King Henry VIII and his wife Catherine Parr, entirely at Haddon Hall in the spring of 2022. The film shoot pumped £3.1million into the Derbyshire economy. Firebrand is expected be released in England in late 2023.

2. Firebrand

Jude Law and Alicia Vikander filmed Firebrand, the story of King Henry VIII and his wife Catherine Parr, entirely at Haddon Hall in the spring of 2022. The film shoot pumped £3.1million into the Derbyshire economy. Firebrand is expected be released in England in late 2023. Photo: Larry D. Horricks/Brouhaha Entertainment

Hollywood heart-throb Tom Cruise was at the centre of spectacular stunts at Dalton Quarry, Stoney Middleton in 2021 for the seventh film in the Mission:Impossible series. Tom flew over the site in a helicopter to monitor a spectacular scene in which a train crashes over a cliff edge. It was a dramatic climax to a fight on top of the speeding train involving Tom's character Ethan Hunt and Gabriel (played by Esai Morales). Tom is reported to have ordered takeaways for actors and crew from Stoney Middleton's Curry Cottage and Toll Bar Fish and Chips.

3. MIssion:Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Hollywood heart-throb Tom Cruise was at the centre of spectacular stunts at Dalton Quarry, Stoney Middleton in 2021 for the seventh film in the Mission:Impossible series. Tom flew over the site in a helicopter to monitor a spectacular scene in which a train crashes over a cliff edge. It was a dramatic climax to a fight on top of the speeding train involving Tom's character Ethan Hunt and Gabriel (played by Esai Morales). Tom is reported to have ordered takeaways for actors and crew from Stoney Middleton's Curry Cottage and Toll Bar Fish and Chips. Photo: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder

Award-winning Cillian Murphy filmed his final scenes for Peaky Blinders between Parkhouse Hill and Chrome Hill in the Peak District in 2021. He was awarded best drama performance at the National TV Awards in 2022 and 2020 for his role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

4. Peaky Blinders

Award-winning Cillian Murphy filmed his final scenes for Peaky Blinders between Parkhouse Hill and Chrome Hill in the Peak District in 2021. He was awarded best drama performance at the National TV Awards in 2022 and 2020 for his role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Photo: Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack

