Starbucks drive-thru opens doors today - after former Derbyshire pub converted

Starbucks drive-thru at the Glapwell centre has opened at 6am on Friday, June 9 – and welcomed the first hundred customers with a free reusable cup.

The green ribbon was officially cut at 10am – with plans for the café to be open seven days a week from 6am until 11pm.

Following the opening ceremony a spokesperson for the Glapwell Starbucks said on Facebook: “It’s been great meeting everyone so far and can’t wait to meet the rest of you!”

The coffee shop, which is hosted at a former Glapwell’s pub Plug & Feathers, is bordered by residential properties and several objections were made by locals who are were unhappy when the plans to open the cafe when it was first announced.

Chief among their concerns were worries that Starbucks would bring a traffic increase to the already busy A617. Householders also say the drive-thru would not be ‘not fitting with the area at all’.