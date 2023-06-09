News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Starbucks drive-thru opens doors today - after former Derbyshire pub converted

A controversial Starbucks drive-thru located in a former Derbyshire pub has welcomed its first customers earlier today.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:15 BST

Starbucks drive-thru at the Glapwell centre has opened at 6am on Friday, June 9 – and welcomed the first hundred customers with a free reusable cup.

The green ribbon was officially cut at 10am – with plans for the café to be open seven days a week from 6am until 11pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the opening ceremony a spokesperson for the Glapwell Starbucks said on Facebook: “It’s been great meeting everyone so far and can’t wait to meet the rest of you!”

Starbucks drive-thru at the Glapwell Centre has opened its doors at 6 a.m. today, on Friday, June 9 – and welcomed the first hundred customers with a free reusable cup. The coffee shop is hosted at a former popular Glapwell’s pub - Plug & Feathers.Starbucks drive-thru at the Glapwell Centre has opened its doors at 6 a.m. today, on Friday, June 9 – and welcomed the first hundred customers with a free reusable cup. The coffee shop is hosted at a former popular Glapwell’s pub - Plug & Feathers.
Starbucks drive-thru at the Glapwell Centre has opened its doors at 6 a.m. today, on Friday, June 9 – and welcomed the first hundred customers with a free reusable cup. The coffee shop is hosted at a former popular Glapwell’s pub - Plug & Feathers.
Most Popular

The coffee shop, which is hosted at a former Glapwell’s pub Plug & Feathers, is bordered by residential properties and several objections were made by locals who are were unhappy when the plans to open the cafe when it was first announced.

Chief among their concerns were worries that Starbucks would bring a traffic increase to the already busy A617. Householders also say the drive-thru would not be ‘not fitting with the area at all’.

One resident said when the plans were first announced: “It would be a shame for such a beautiful building to be turned into yet another chain café/restaurant.”

Related topics:DerbyshireFacebookA617