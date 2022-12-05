Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Assault Class Millennium Falco (top and box cover), Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starship Class Razor Crest (left) and one of the eight Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Mystery Packs (right).

The Derbyshire Times is giving away five sets containing Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Assault Class Millennium Falcon, Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Starship Class Razor Crest and a Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Mystery Pack. All three toys are suitable for 8+ years.

Make the jump to lightspeed with the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Millennium Falcon, recommended retail (rrp) £39.99. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this legendary Corellian freighter is the centerpiece of any Rebel fleet. This iconic vehicle is loaded with features including: opening cockpit, rotating cannons, retractable landing gear, light up thrusters and motion activated sounds (batteries not included). Vehicle also includes articulated 1" Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and Obi-Wan Kenobi micro figures.

Hunt bounties across the outer rim with the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Razor Crest, rrp 29.999. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this 18cm pre-Empire assault craft is Mandalorian Din Djarin’s preferred ship. Pursue any guild bounty with an opening cockpit, side door, and a rear boarding ramp, removable roof, engine and side panels, carbon freezing chamber with Mythrol carbonite block, detailed armoury, and retractable landing gear. Vehicle also includes articulated 1" Mandalorian, Greef Karga, and Grogu micro figures.

Strengthen your battlefield with StarWars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Mystery Packs,rrp £4.99. With eight separate packs on sale, there is no clue as to what is inside them until they are opened. Each pack features an iconic Star Wars vehicle incredibly detailed, authentically scaled and ready for action or display on the included flight stand. They also include a 1" articulated micro figure.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Toys from Jazwares are available to buy from Smyths Toys.

To win one of the five bundles of StarWars Micro Galaxy Squadron toys, worth £64.97, complete the name of this Star Wars character: Obi-Wan ……

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Star Wars in the subject line, to: [email protected] The closing date is Thursday, December 15, 2022. Please state that you are happy for us to supply details to the promoter who will receive the five winners’ contact information to arrange delivery of the toys.