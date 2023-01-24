Tony Trafford, chairman of the trustees of Stainsby Folk Group, the charity behind the festival, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to buy the fields at last and we can call these fields home for good. It’s been great that our volunteers have worked so hard to make this campaign work, but really we have to give our heartfelt thanks to all those many people who donated to our appeal. It’s quite humbling that so many felt we were worth supporting. The festival obviously means a lot to many people. So, to everyone that contributed large or small, we say thank you, thank you, thank you! You’ve been brilliant”.

The Dream of Fields appeal to secure the Brunt’s Fields site, near Heath, has raised just shy of £82,000 to cover the cost of the land and legal fees for its purchase.

Fundraising ranged from cash in a bucket at the festival, to the Llama Karma Lottery and the recent Glorious 100 Campaign to get to the final total.

Brunt's Fields, where the annual Stainsby Festival is held, has been bought following an eight-year fundraising drive to raise enough money to buy the site and secure the festival's future

Tony added: “What with being given the Queen’s Award in last July, this has been a fantastic year of achievement for such a small organisation. We can plan now with complete confidence. We’ll be looking to renew our infrastructure by both fund raising and grant applications to make the site fit to host the festival for another 50 years.