Staffies are the most common dog breed waiting for new homes at Chesterfield RSPCA centre

Steph McCawley, Supporter Engagement Officer, said: “Staffordshire Bull Terriers are the most common breed we receive in our care which is heartbreaking to see and can be the hardest to rehome. Due to the negative labels attached to them, they are overlooked over the other breeds we have in our care. Staffies have a lovely nature, love being with people and are super affectionate.”

“As well as being the breed most likely to end up in rescue, they're also less desirable than other breeds - taking longer than the average 38 days in kennels to find homes. On average, Staffies spend at least 47 days waiting for adoption."

Jack Russell terriers and chihuahuas have also been among the most common breeds arriving at the Chesterfield centre over the past five years.

Hugo, a Staffie at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA centre, has been reserved following an appeal for a new owner.

Steph said: 'We find that the smaller breeds are much easier to rehome and do seem to be more desirable. It may be because they are easier to fit into any home and easier to manage. Larger breeds are harder in general as you are asking people to take on a lot of dog which can need a larger home and be more expensive to feed and need a lot more exercise.”