Ofsted inspectors have praised Heath Primary School at Slack Lane, Heath, for having pupils’ well-being is ‘at the heart’.

Ofsted inspectors visited Heath Primary School at Slack Lane, Heath, on May 24 and 25 and praised the school for having pupils’ well-being is ‘at the heart’.

In the report, published on July 10, they said: “This is an inclusive and friendly school where pupils thrive. Leaders have created an ethos that nurtures and supports pupils. Pupils say that they are happy to come to school. They feel safe and know that adults care about them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leaders have ensured that pupils’ well-being is at the heart of what the school does. Pupils talk confidently about their well-being and taking care of their mental health.”

Following the inspection, Jonathan Lynch, Executive Headteacher at Heath Primary School said: “The process felt very fair but suitably challenging and the whole team were so proud of the result. The children try so hard and were really welcoming to our lead inspector and showed off all the good things that happen at Heath Primary.

“As a community it really is the result of everyone coming together to support our children to be happy and have the right attitudes to learnings as well as have some wonderful experiences and memories to take away from Primary School.”

Parents and carers are ‘overwhelmingly positive’ about the school as well. When speaking to Ofsted inspectors, one parent described the school as a place where pupils are ‘cared for, celebrated and encouraged’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors have also valued high expectations the school has towards students. Pupils behave very well, bullying is rare, and staff deal with any incidents quickly. Leaders have prioritised pupils’ personal development. Students know and understand the schools’ values of ‘respect, achieve, together’.

Both leaders and staff display a passion for reading and read to pupils daily. Students are motivated by this enthusiasm and say that they enjoy the story time.