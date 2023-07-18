News you can trust since 1855
Staff ‘proud’ as ‘inclusive and friendly’ Derbyshire school where pupils are ‘cared for, celebrated and encouraged’ named ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors

Ofsted inspectors have said that Heath Primary continues to be a good ‘school’ and praised the inclusive and friendly environment where pupils thrive.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:21 BST
Ofsted inspectors have praised Heath Primary School at Slack Lane, Heath, for having pupils’ well-being is ‘at the heart’.Ofsted inspectors have praised Heath Primary School at Slack Lane, Heath, for having pupils’ well-being is ‘at the heart’.
Ofsted inspectors have praised Heath Primary School at Slack Lane, Heath, for having pupils’ well-being is ‘at the heart’.

Ofsted inspectors visited Heath Primary School at Slack Lane, Heath, on May 24 and 25 and praised the school for having pupils’ well-being is ‘at the heart’.

In the report, published on July 10, they said: “This is an inclusive and friendly school where pupils thrive. Leaders have created an ethos that nurtures and supports pupils. Pupils say that they are happy to come to school. They feel safe and know that adults care about them.

"Leaders have ensured that pupils’ well-being is at the heart of what the school does. Pupils talk confidently about their well-being and taking care of their mental health.”

Following the inspection, Jonathan Lynch, Executive Headteacher at Heath Primary School said: “The process felt very fair but suitably challenging and the whole team were so proud of the result. The children try so hard and were really welcoming to our lead inspector and showed off all the good things that happen at Heath Primary.

“As a community it really is the result of everyone coming together to support our children to be happy and have the right attitudes to learnings as well as have some wonderful experiences and memories to take away from Primary School.”

Parents and carers are ‘overwhelmingly positive’ about the school as well. When speaking to Ofsted inspectors, one parent described the school as a place where pupils are ‘cared for, celebrated and encouraged’.

Inspectors have also valued high expectations the school has towards students. Pupils behave very well, bullying is rare, and staff deal with any incidents quickly. Leaders have prioritised pupils’ personal development. Students know and understand the schools’ values of ‘respect, achieve, together’.

Both leaders and staff display a passion for reading and read to pupils daily. Students are motivated by this enthusiasm and say that they enjoy the story time.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported effectively to learn alongside their peers and staff are positive about being part of the ‘Heath family’ and fel they are valued members of a ‘hard-working and respected team.

