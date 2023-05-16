The Holymoorside preschool is run by three members of staff, from the left Diane Baskerville, 64, Sandra Brocklehurst, 74 and Fiona Bonsell.

The pre-school which supported parents through the Covid pandemic and has a long history of ‘good’ Ofsted ratings could close its doors this year due to underfunding.

They need £10 000 to cover the rent at the village hall, insurance, and staff salaries.

But the Holymoorside staff say they are ‘not ready to give up’ and have set up a just giving page in the hope that the local community will lend them a helping hand.

Sandra Brocklehurst, 74, who joined Holymoorside in 1989 said: “I’m in good health and Hollymoorside Preschool is my life. I have family and grandchildren but I enjoy coming to the preschool. I’m not ready to give up.

“I live in this village and most of the people know me. My colleague, Diane Baskerville lives in the village as well. My daughter works with us in the preschool. We have a very close-knit community.”

The preschool, which has been providing sessions for Chesterfield children since the 1960s, has started struggling financially following the Covid pandemics.

Sandra said: “We stayed open during the pandemics but didn’t have the full number of children. We did a good job for the local community staying open but it took our funds away, because we had to pay the staff."

Holymoorside pre-school is fully funded from the parents’ fund – but as the staff only charge £17 per session to support local parents, their budget has been tight.

Sandra added: "The situation is not great. There is a school nursery nearby that offers full day care, while we only have morning sessions.

"Ever since Ofsted inspections have started we have always had good reports, apart from one time. We had a good Ofsted report in March 2023 and we were all very happy.

"But parents who need full-day care due to working hours, leave us. We cannot stay open longer because we are based at the village hall, which is used by other groups in the afternoon. It becomes a catch-22.”