Holly House School is a maintained residential community special school for children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties. The school provides education for 44 children aged seven to 14.

The residential provision is in an annex to the main school and provides accommodation for up to eight children each night from Monday to Thursday during term time.

The residential unit received an overall ‘outstanding grade, while how well children and young people are helped and protected as well as the effectiveness of leaders and managers has been named as ‘good’.

In the report, officers said: “The residential special school provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the school contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.

“Children thoroughly enjoy their residential experience. They form trusted and warm relationships with staff who known them well.

"Leaders prioritise the mental health and well-being of both children and staff.”

The report found that children ‘make exceptional progress in building their confidence, self-esteem, resilience and self-worth.

Another parent told Ofsted inspectors: “The care is like I would give him, he loves going. Its like a home from home

A spokesperson for Holly House special school said: “Everyone at Holly House is delighted with our latest residential Ofsted report. This is the sixth time we have been given the ‘Outstanding’ judgment.