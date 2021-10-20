Staff at Chesterfield nursery take on sponsored walk to support youngster with rare genetic condition

Staff at Kids Planet North Wingfield took on the 10-mile challenge earlier this month to raise money for Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS) and support Jaxson

The group of 11 from Kids Planet North Wingfield took on the 10-mile challenge on Thursday, October 14, to raise money for Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS).

They were representing baby Jaxson in an effort to help his parents Louise and Zach Potts, from Lower Pilsey, raise money for the youngster’s ongoing and expensive PWS treatment.

Jaxson was born early in July 2020 and was diagnosed with PWS when he was just three days old.

Nursery manager Sophie Hoyland said: “Jaxon is a close family friend of one of our parents at the nursery, and the cause is very close to their family. They reached out to us to help, and we were pleased to not only get involved but generate positive support.

"Lots of families sponsored and cheered the group on at the roadside and over £200 has been raised so far. It was a fantastic event to be a part of and great to give back.”

Prader Willi Syndrome is a rare disorder that can cause a range of physical symptoms,learning difficulties and behavioural problems, including an excessive appetite which can later lead to weight gain, and can also affect muscle tone.

It is usually noticed shortly after birth and is caused by the mutation of chromosome 15, affecting one in 15,000 babies.

Due to this condition, Jaxson has to live a very healthy and active lifestyle to stay in shape.

He is currently receiving support from physiotherapy and is doing extremely well having recently started crawling and standing.

The staff at Kids Planet North Wingfield started their walk from the nursery on the corner of Chesterfield Road and The Green and travelled through the surrounding villages in Chesterfield.

James Green, from Chesterfield, is also set to support Jaxson when he takes on a sponsored 103-mile ride, cycling from Manchester to Wales for the cause.

To donate visit the 'Jaxson's annual 100 miler for PWS’ Go Fund Me page.

You can keep up-to-date with Jaxson’s journey by searching ‘Jaxson the superhero’ on Facebook.