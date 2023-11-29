Staff working at a car dealership and hand car wash in a Derbyshire town say they were completely unaware of plans to build more than a dozen homes on their businesses.

The planned site of 14 homes, an existing garage and hand car wash in Butterley Hill, Ripley.

Draycott-based WFW Developments Limited has submitted plans to Amber Valley Borough Council for 14 homes on land off Butterley Hill, in Ripley.

The site is currently occupied by the Butterley Hill Hand Car Wash and the Raz Garage used car dealership.

However, when the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) contacted employees at both businesses it found that neither were aware of the plans to build 14 homes on the site.

It also sits directly next to the Ripley Greenway, a public footpath converted from an historic disused railway route, and just over 100 metres from a Lidl supermarket.

A report filed with the application details: “The application comprises the demolition of the commercial buildings on the site and the construction of 14 family homes together with associated parking.

“The site presents the opportunity to bring a brownfield site into use, to provide 14 family dwellings in a very sustainable location.”

If approved by the borough council in the next few months, the plans would see two rows containing three houses each, and four pairs of semi-detached houses.

Of the homes, 10 would be two-storey and four would be two-and-a-half storeys tall.

Access to the site would stem off Butterley Hill from the current entry point closest to the garage.