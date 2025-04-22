21 community pubs in East Midlands, including four in Derbyshire, will be celebrating St George’s Day (Wednesday, April 23) by offering a free pint of John Smiths to selected customers.
Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub, and they could be surprised with a voucher for a free pint.
These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. Offer is only available in pubs in England.
The list below includes all Derbyshire pubs which will offer the free pint vouchers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.