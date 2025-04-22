St George’s Day: These Derbyshire pubs will offer free pint of beer today - including Chesterfield pub

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 23:23 BST
These four Derbyshire pubs are set to offer free pints to selected customers today.

21 community pubs in East Midlands, including four in Derbyshire, will be celebrating St George’s Day (Wednesday, April 23) by offering a free pint of John Smiths to selected customers.

Customers must simply log onto the WiFi in the pub, and they could be surprised with a voucher for a free pint.

These pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. Offer is only available in pubs in England.

The list below includes all Derbyshire pubs which will offer the free pint vouchers

New Inn at Market Street in Clay Cross.

The Sun at West Bars in Chesterfield.

The Brook Tavern at Victoria Street in Glossop.

