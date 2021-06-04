Spotted Frog owner comments after assault at Chesterfield pub

Police are investigating after a man was hospitalised following the attack on Bank Holiday Monday.

Trevor Marples, who owns the venue, said: “It involved just two guys, one punch and that was it.

The Spotted Frog.

“There was no mass brawl.

“That said, it’s not what we or anybody else wants to see at our venue – or anywhere else for that matter.”

Residents reported seeing police activity at the pub following the incident.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Just before 7pm on Monday, officers were called to reports of an assault at the Spotted Frog on Chatsworth Road.

“The ambulance service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would like any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact us on the below non-emergency details.

“Please mention reference 21*300919 in any correspondence.”