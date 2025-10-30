Bosses at one of Chesterfield’s most haunted pubs found a spine-chilling visitor when they looked at footage from a CCTV camera.

The image released by The Rutland Arms captures a ghostly presence peeping through a door curtain while the black silhouette of a figure appears on the extreme left of the picture.

Martin and Dawn Alvey, who run the pub on Stephenson’s Place, were surprised at what they discovered when they played back the footage of a spider’s web built across one of their cameras. “We thought it was perfect timing for the first day of Spooky Season, so we went through the footage to watch her build it, but we think we may have caught something else as well," said Martin. “I thought I was going to get a cool picture of the spider but it never showed. At least we got something interesting.”

Bridget Marie posted on the pub’s Facebook page: “I’m a psychic medium and I can sense a lot of energy there. Three or four spirits.”

Beth Hammond wrote: “And you're both just happy to sleep upstairs? Crazy!!!!”

Martin, who guides ghost hunts around Chesterfield with his friend Shaun Stevenson, shared an insight into the four spirits which haunt The Rutland Arms, namely Hannah Owens, Tall Man In Tweed, The Twisted Landlady and The Little Girl.

Back in the 19th century, the licensed premises was known as The Rutland Hotel where Hannah Owens was among its servants. On a night out in Chesterfield, Hannah had an encounter with a bad boy who had a bit of a thing for her. Hannah arrived at the Rutland for morning duties the next day in a strange state of mind, her dress was ripped and muddied, but told the maid that she was fine to work. At 10am the maid found Hannah in an outhouse where she had hung herself from the rafters of a water closet. To this day, patrons and bar staff alike report glasses moving across the bar and the ghostly figure of a young girl has been seen to glide down the stairs and across to the bar.

Martin said: “When we first arrived here, my wife Dawn kept noticing a strange unnerving feeling every time she entered one of the old bedrooms upstairs. Many people who enter this room also seem to get a similar feeling when approaching a certain corner, like there is something, not there, just looking at you. We had paranormal investigators in, and one investigator whilst looking through the landing into the room saw a figure standing in this corner, for a brief second. He was so clear to him, that he thought it might be me messing around, and even called out my name. He said he was tall, dressed in tweed and just staring out across the room. This figure has been seen numerous times over the years, just standing and watching, and not only in this corner, but all around the pub.”

Previous tenants of The Rutland Arms have made numerous reports about the banging on the doors of the second and third floors. Always three bangs. Sounds of stomping through the corridors, occasionally followed by distant screams of ‘No, no, no, no, no.”

It is believed that this is the spirit of The Twisted Landlady who was the wife or mistress of a former landlord, Thomas Priestley. All the staff feared her and she would often scream her disapproval of their work, often in earshot of patrons and guests. The landlady would prowl the upstairs rooms in the morning banging on guests’ bedroom doors to wake them up, whether they wanted to rise early or not. Her demise came when she was working alone in the bar, fell through a door into the cellar and onto bottles that littered the floor. She was found dead the next morning pierced with smashed glass.

Those who have had glimpsed the landlady’s spirit prowling the corridors say that she walks twisted, with a determined gait and glaring eyes.

The ghost of The Little Girl is often heard playing in the rooms on the third floor of The Rutland Arms, giggling and running up the stairs.

Martin said: “Much like the ghost of Hannah Owens, there have been many sightings of other ghostly figures over the years. When Jane and Ken Randall ran the pub from the 90s, their son Matt Randall reported seeing the image of a man sitting on the end of their bed.”