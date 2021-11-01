Spook-tacular photos of Derbyshire people having fiendishly good fun on Halloween

Residents transformed themselves into frighteningly good take-offs of creepy figures from films, wicked witches and ghoulish ghosts.
Partygoers got into the spirit of Halloween at many places including Tupton Village Hall and Chesterfield’s Victoria Club, after last year’s festivities were confined to homes due to the Covid pandemic.
1. Magical transformation
Terri Roberts made a bewitching sight in her Halloween costume in this photo taken before she left home for a night on the town.
Photo: Terri Roberts
2. Spook-tacular party
Alison De-Ville posted these photos of a Halloween party at home.
Photo: Alison De-Ville
3. Cuteness overload
Becky Harris posted this adorable photo of her 10-month-old son Finley.
Photo: Becky Harris
4. Clowning around
Michelle Jupp posted this photo from the Victoria Club's party.
Photo: Michelle Jupp