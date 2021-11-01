Emily Drew posted this photo with the message: "My daughter before the black magic party at Jump Inc Sheffield."

Spook-tacular photos of Derbyshire people having fiendishly good fun on Halloween

Spooky characters and carved pumpkins took pride of place in homes and community venues as Derbyshire people went all out for Halloween.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:34 am

Residents transformed themselves into frighteningly good take-offs of creepy figures from films, wicked witches and ghoulish ghosts.

Partygoers got into the spirit of Halloween at many places including Tupton Village Hall and Chesterfield’s Victoria Club, after last year’s festivities were confined to homes due to the Covid pandemic.

1. Magical transformation

Terri Roberts made a bewitching sight in her Halloween costume in this photo taken before she left home for a night on the town.

Photo: Terri Roberts

2. Spook-tacular party

Alison De-Ville posted these photos of a Halloween party at home.

Photo: Alison De-Ville

3. Cuteness overload

Becky Harris posted this adorable photo of her 10-month-old son Finley.

Photo: Becky Harris

4. Clowning around

Michelle Jupp posted this photo from the Victoria Club's party.

Photo: Michelle Jupp

