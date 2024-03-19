Spireites help provide food bank collection stations

Paula Dealtry, project co-ordinator at Feeding Derbyshire, who visited the HUB to deliver the boxes, said: “Through collaboration with Chesterfield FC Community Trust, we will increase the amount of food donations we can provide to projects across Derbyshire, which will in turn directly support residents in need. “Establishing accessible food collection points for the general public to donate essential food items will greatly benefit communities across Derbyshire by aiding those in need. “It also promotes awareness of the various ways individuals and organisations can offer support. We’re thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to partner with the Trust in aiding the residents of Derbyshire.”