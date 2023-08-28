News you can trust since 1855
Spectaular floral tribute to Lord of the Rings creator JRR Tolkien unveiled in Chesterfield

Talented Chesterfield residents have unveiled a spectaular floral tribute to Lord of the Rings creator JRR Tolkien with their latest well-dressing creation.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST

Villagers in Holymoorside have created three well-dressing images, which are on display at the bottom of Cotton Mill Hill.

The main well-dressing features Gandalf outside a Hobbit hole, complete with the evil eye of Sauron and Smaug the dragon. It was chosen to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of J R R Tolkien, who wrote The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings.

The children’s well, which was created by 40 children aged from 1 to 10, celebrates 100 years since the birth of Judith Kerr, author of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, while the third well marks 100 years of Disney. As none of Disney's well-known characters date back as far as 100 years, the floral artwork shows the famous Disney castle, at dusk, with Tinkerbell flying over.

The well dressings at Holymoorside have been created using more than 40 types of flowers, leaves and seeds - as well as 2,500 senecio leaves, each one cut in half, for the white background.
More than 40 adult volunteers have helped with adult wells which used three-quarters of a tonne of clay, more than 40 types of flowers, leaves and seeds, 2,500 senecio leaves, each one cut in half (the white background) and around 600 hours of work.

The well-dressing team use only flowers, leaves, seeds, and stems gathered in local gardens and hedgerows.

The exact origins of well dressing have been lost over time, but it’s thought that the custom may have found its start in a pagan ritual of leaving gifts thanking the local water gods for the continued supply of fresh water.

