Spectacular peacock-themed boat at this year’s Matlock Bath Illuminations wins top prize

Boat builder Paul Lil’s spectacular peacock-themed boat at this year’s Matlock Bath Illuminations has won him a top prize.

Paul, from Matlock, created the pick of this year’s fantastic fleet – ‘Peacock of the Peaks’. The unique parade on the River Derwent – featuring a record breaking 14 boats this season - is the highlight of the Illuminations every

Saturday and Sunday through to 26 October.

And it was a proud moment for the Lil family as Paul’s 13-year-old son Brandon was placed fourth in the boats competition with his creation, ‘Dumbo of the Dales’.

Event organisers Derbyshire Dales District Council have already declared all of the six Illuminations October fireworks finale nights a sell-out, plus Saturday, September 27. Tickets for the available nights can be booked at

Andrew and Vanessa Pugh of the Heights of Abraham presented prizes to the boat builders at Saturday's Illuminations after visitors to the event’s opening night the previous Saturday voted for their favourite craft.

‘Peacock of the Peaks’ will now have the honour of leading out the famous parade for the remainder of the 2025 Illuminations season. Paul Lil was presented with the Arkwright and Centenary Cups, plus £500.

In second place were stalwarts of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders Association, the Motley Bunch – Pete Hartshorn, Christine Dence and Richard Wood from Matlock – with their boat, ‘Knuckles’, based on the Sonic the

Hedgehog character. They win the Plumtree Cup and £490.

In third place with ‘You’re Going To Need A Bigger Boat’, a tribute to the Jaws movie, was David Gregory from Matlock, competing for a 54 th year. He wins the Sheffield Wire Rope Cup and a £430 cash prize.

Brandon Lil won the Dave Sanderson Trophy and £400 for his fourth place.

The Compere’s Award, presented by Geoff Stevens MBE, compering the event for a 57th year, went to newcomers to the parade, Richard Tate and son Nathan, for their ‘Disneyland Paris Comes to Matlock Bath’ model.

All non-prize winners received £350.

Every boat features as many as 1,000 LED bulbs - and completing this year’s spectacular parade are Paul Henshall with ‘Gloriana LED’, who is competing for a 50th year, ‘Derwent Racer’ by Rory Harrison of Ashbourne, ‘Bluey’s Canoe’ by Matthew Hall of Ashbourne, ‘Chicken Jockey’ by Flori Araya and Wade Crick from Middleton by Wirksworth, ‘Fighting Fires With Sam and Venus’ by 13-year-old Taylor Hambleton-Harrison and Michael Hall from Ashbourne, ‘Chitty Flies Again’ by Ian and Mark Page from Cromford, ‘Sound of Music’ by Matlock Bath’s Holy Trinity Church and last year’s winner David Harrison, from Ashbourne, with his model ‘Up, Up and Away’.

The theme of this year’s traditional candle boat, which goes out before the main parade and is constructed by all the boat builders to show how the models used to look a century ago, is ‘For the Fallen’. Featuring 80 night lights, it marks the 80 th anniversary of the end of World War II and is rowed by Mary Henshall.