Spectacular Derbyshire village that sits in the shadow of the Shivering Mountain

The area is dominated by Mam Tor, meaning ‘Mother Hill’, a 517 metre high hill in the High Peak area of Derbyshire, which is one of the most famous walks in the Peak District.

It is also known as the ‘Shivering Mountain’ because of its propensity for landslips caused by unstable lower levels of shale.

Castleton wasn amed among the 20 most beautiful villages across the UK by the Daily Express – and it is easy to see why it ranks so highly.

It lies on the western edge of the Hope Valley, and is surrounded by hills on three sides – meaning the village offers stunning views of the Peak District National Park.

The ruins of the 11th century Peveril Castle overlook the village, and Castleton offers easy access to some of the most scenic walks in Derbyshire – including spectacular routes that incorporate Mam Tor and Winnats Pass.

Castleton is home to a number of great places to eat and drink. Ye Olde Nags Head, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese Inn, The George, The Bulls Head and The Peak Hotel are perfect for anyone wanting to sample a traditional Peak District pub. Peveril Tea Rooms, Rose Cottage and the Three Roofs Cafe are ideal spots for lunch, and 1530 Restaurant offers up award-winning Italian cuisine inside a beautiful 16th-century building.

The village has a long history of lead mining, with plenty of remarkable caverns to explore in and around Castleton – including Blue John Cavern, Speedwell Cavern and Treak Cliff Cavern.

Peak Cavern can be found deep in the gorge below Peveril Castle at Castleton - and is known colloquially as the Devil’s Arse. The cavern regularly hosts concerts, and an evening of carols even takes place in the run up to Christmas.

1 . Castleton village Castleton village is among the most beautiful in all the UK - and that's official. Photo: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire Photo: Gary Wallis Photo Sales

2 . Castleton Castleton lies on the western edge of the Hope Valley, and is surrounded by hills on three sides. Photo: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire Photo: Peak Lass Photography Photo Sales

3 . Castleton The village offers stunning views of the Peak District National Park. Photo: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire Photo: Peak Lass Photography Photo Sales