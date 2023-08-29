News you can trust since 1855
Special ‘thank you’ from police as group of youths cleans green space of litter

Officers from Bolsover have thanked a group of youths who helped in litter picking in the town.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

Following recent reports of anti-social behaviour around Dykes Field in Bolsover, police have increased patrols in the area.

While on patrol last weekend, officers noticed a substantial amount of rubbish thrown on the ground. They called Bolsover District Council and soon returned to the area with litter pickers and bags.

Officers then approached a small group of youths who were in the area and asked for their help. The youths were more than keen to clear the rubbish. Half an hour later, all the rubbish was disposed of, and the children had a clean area to play.

A spokesperson for Bolsover SNT said: “This time gave us the opportunity to speak with the children regarding the recent ASB as well as giving them a sense of pride in doing something positive in the community. We’d like to thank all the children who took time to clear the area.”