Special guests visit Chesterfield hospital ahead of Christmas as carol concert held

Patients, visitors and staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital got into the festive spirit with the arrival of special guests.

Santa Claus and Mayor of Chesterfield Mick Brady, attended a Christmas Carol Concert held at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Thursday, December 21.

There, they enjoyed the hospital choir singing carols around the Christmas tree and a short service led by Rev’d Martyn Jinks, Head of Pastoral and Spiritual Care and Dr Helen Phillips, Chair of the Trust.

After enjoying mince pies and chocolates, Santa visited Nightingale, the hospital’s pediatric ward accompanied by the Mayor, and Rev’d Jinks and Dr Phillips, where specialist play equipment and toys gifted by local businesses and communities were distributed.

The gifts included donations from a popular Chesterfield group Charityboyz – who returned to their charitable activities after a few years.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “We understand that being in the hospital, or having a loved one on our wards over Christmas can be tough. We’d like to thank our community who have donated and supported our festive appeal to help us give exceptional care to all our patients over the next few days.

“Our youngest patients who are with us at the moment enjoyed their moment with Santa on his ‘dry run’ ahead of Christmas Eve. I think he was impressed that all of our colleagues and little patients are on the nice list – and he is looking forward to returning on Sunday night.