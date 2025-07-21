An eye care practice in Chesterfield is setting its sights on another celebration after a surprise revelation from a special guest at an event to mark its 60th anniversary.

Elliott & Heath Opticians on Newbold Road welcomed Andrew Elliott, from the founding family of Elliott Opticians, who brought along an original appointment book from 1960.

Contact lens optician Beth Ralph said: “Even more fascinating, he shared a memory from his grandfather, who started the business way back in 1920, eventually moving into optometry in the 1950s….which means the practice is even older than we we thought.”

Andrew presented a certificate from his father registering with the National Association of Opticians, dated 1946.

Nadia Hamilton (audiolgist), Natalie Murphy (dispensing manager), Pamela Thorpe (long standing patient), Beth Raph (contact lens optician) and Liz Wells (optical apprentice), left to right.

Patients old and new shared their experiences during the celebration event which was attended by representatives from Eyeplan, Hoya and Chesterfield Royal. Mrs Wilson talked with relief about how Andrew Elliott diagnosed her glaucoma more than 30 years ago and sent her to hospital for treatment. Mr Brailsford told a story about George Elliott fitting him with spectacles as a child at just four years old... “that was 80 years ago,” he said.

The practice is now appealing for fond (or funny) memories of visiting the practice in years gone by.

Beth said: “We’d love to know if the practice is possibly the oldest independent business in Chesterfield...or at least one of them.

“It looks like we’ll be planning another celebration next year: Diamond Anniversary: Take II – 75 years and counting!”