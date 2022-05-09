Special events planned to mark hero Chesterfield schoolboy's birthday

Logan Folger died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after being rescued from the River Rother, close to the Chesterfield Canal, at Staveley.

The opening of Logan’s inquest heard he was trying to save one of his friends from the water when they got into difficulty on August 18 last year.

Logan's mum, Stacey Bentley, has called on the community to help her family celebrate what would have been Logan’s 15th birthday on Monday, May 16.

Between 10am-2.30pm on Saturday, May 14 there will be a fundraiser at Morrisons in Staveley to help children at Staveley Junior School access swimming lessons earlier, as well as raise awareness of water safety.

There will also be a balloon release in Staveley Square at 3pm on Saturday to mark Logan's bravery.

Stacey said: “Anyone wanting to celebrate Logan’s birthday is welcome to join his family and friends in Staveley Square from 2.45pm.

“This event has been organised to help the children learn to swim earlier or children who are less able to get extra lessons at Staveley Junior School, where Logan spent four years of his childhood.

"Even if we can only raise enough for 10 children by doing this fundraiser, then that could possibly be 10 lives we could help save and that would be great!

“It would also mean that Logan would still be helping people which he was always happy to do and his memory lives on.

“If it stops just one parent/family having to go through what our family has then I'd say this is definitely worth it.”

At Logan’s funeral last year, Reverend Richard Harris described the much-loved and popular Logan as ‘a hero to his family, to his friends, to this community’.

Opening an inquest into the tragic death, Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto said: “The initial circumstances reported by police are that on August 18 Logan was swimming with two friends in the canal at Staveley.