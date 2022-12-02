News you can trust since 1855
Sparkling photos show Christmas lights display at Chesterfield home of man waiting for double lung transplant

A man waiting for a double lung transplant is giving back to a medical centre which helps patients like him – by running a Christmas lights display.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago

Mark Peacock and his wife Julie are welcoming the public into their festively lit garden at St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield, from December 3 to the beginning of January.

The couple are inviting donations for the lung transplant centre at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.

Diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis five years ago, Mark, 59, is on the waiting list for a lung transplant. He now needs oxygen to help with everyday tasks including washing and showering but continues to work as a forklift driver.

Mark and Julie Peacock will be raising money for the lung transplant centre at Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, through donations from visitors to their Christmas lights display.

2. Christmas lights

This is the second year that Mark and Julie Peacock have organised their lights display for charity. Last year the Air Ambulance, Scouts and Brownies were beneficiaries of donations from the public who visited the couple's garden.

3. Christmas lights

The couple have spent £2,000 this year to add to their collection of Christmas lights.

4. Christmas lights

The couple devoted 200 hours to creating their Christmas lights display.

