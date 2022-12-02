Sparkling photos show Christmas lights display at Chesterfield home of man waiting for double lung transplant
A man waiting for a double lung transplant is giving back to a medical centre which helps patients like him – by running a Christmas lights display.
Mark Peacock and his wife Julie are welcoming the public into their festively lit garden at St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield, from December 3 to the beginning of January.
The couple are inviting donations for the lung transplant centre at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.
Diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis five years ago, Mark, 59, is on the waiting list for a lung transplant. He now needs oxygen to help with everyday tasks including washing and showering but continues to work as a forklift driver.