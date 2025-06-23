Organisers of Ashgate Hospice’s annual Sparkle Night Walk are over the moon after a record 3,500 people signed up to take part in this weekend’s fundraiser.

The 10km sponsored event on Saturday, June 28 is a sellout, giving a big boost to Ashgate’s efforts to raise £11million each year to keep its services running.

Charlotte Butterworth, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming a record number of supporters to this weekend’s Sparkle Night Walk – it’s set to be the biggest and most spectacular yet.

"We're anticipating this year's walk will be extra special as we celebrate the event's 10th anniversary – and what a way to mark the occasion, with 3,500 people set to take part!

Supporters on the Sparkle Night Walk 2024 (photo contributed by Ema Hunt)

"The atmosphere on the night is always electric, and it’s incredibly moving to see thousands of people coming together to light up the streets in support of the hospice.

"Every step taken helps us continue providing vital care to the people of north Derbyshire who need us the most.”

The flagship fundraiser starts and finishes at Chesterfield Football Club. A number of road closures will be in effect throughout Chesterfield. Unless otherwise stated, all the closures that are listed below will be in place from 7pm on Saturday, June 28 until 4am on Sunday, June 29:

Ernie Moss Way – a half road closure and one way system will be set up. Access to Aldi, KFC, Costa etc will still be available.

Lights will be switched off where Ernie Moss Way meets Sheffield Road to ease the flow of traffic. There will be no access onto Ernie Moss Way from Sheffield Road.

Nelson Street – closed at the Sheffield Road end.

Sanforth Street – closed at the Sheffield Road end.

Lockoford Lane – full closure between Brimington roundabout and Ernie Moss Way. Access to and from Casa Hotel will be controlled by GTM staff.

Brimington roundabout – only inner lane open.

A61 by-pass – full closure in both directions between Brimington roundabout and Hornsbridge roundabout.

A617 by-pass – full closure eastbound from Hornsbridge roundabout to the Spital Lane slip road. The full closure will only be in place for approximately 75 minutes, between 10.15pm and 11.30pm.

A617 by-pass – inner lane only closed eastbound from Hornsbridge roundabout to Spital Lane slip road from 7pm until 10.15pm (then full closure as per above) then back to single lane closure from approximately 11.30pm.

Spital Lane slip road – full closure.

St Leonard’s Drive – full closure in between Spital Lane and Hasland Road.

Hasland Road – half closure between Saxton Close and Hampton Street.

Hasland Road – full closure between Hampton Street and Mansfield Road.

The Green – full closure between Mansfield Road and Storforth Lane.

Baden Powell Road – half road closure between Park Road and Summerfield Road** from 10pm.

Park Road – half road closure between Baden Powell Road and Boythorpe Avenue** from 10pm.

Park Road – full closure between Boythorpe Avenue and the exit from Ravenside Retail Park** from 10pm.

Hipper Street South – closed where it meets Markham Road. Access to businesses permitted if required from 10pm.

Chesterfield Train Station – half closure and a one way system will be set up on the road from the entrance/exit of the main large car park to the exit from the train station.

** Three-way temporary traffic lights will be set up to control the flow of traffic.