A record-breaking £340,000 was raised for Ashgate Hospice through this year’s Sparkle Night Walk, the charity’s biggest ever annual fundraising event.

More than 3,400 people wore pink and flashing bunny ears on the 10km walk in Chesterfield and surrounding area in June. The total figure raised was £341,854 – the most the walkers have ever raised after smashing the record of £317, 671 set last year.

Jack Wood, director of income generation, at Ashgate Hospice said: “We are incredibly grateful for their efforts and their support will go a long way towards funding end of life care and support for patients and their families across North Derbyshire. This could fund the care of one of the beds on our Inpatient Unit at the hospice for more than a year, giving patients 24/7 expert care when they need it most.”

Among the walkers who raised the most money at the event this year was the family of Kate Holmes, from Bramley Vale. Kate, who had pancreatic cancer, spent her final days at home where she was supported by Ashgate Hospice’s community nurses. She died in June 2023, aged 77.

Leanne Nightingale and her family were among the biggest fundraisers at this year's Sparkle Night Walk. They walked in memory of Leanne's grandmother Kate Holmes from Bramley Vale.

Her granddaughter Leanne Nightingale was one of 21 family members who helped raise a staggering £1,600 for the hospice’s care at the Sparkle Night Walk.

Dental nurse Leanne and her family walked in memory of Kate. Leanne said: “The night was just beautiful. It was almost a memorial on the night; we had our t-shirts with our team name’s ‘Kate’s Legacy’ on the back.

“Nana was head of the family, and we saw her every day. To do something like the Sparkle Night Walk knowing it was for her, she would have loved it and been very proud. The grief is still there so we wanted to have something to channel it into and turn it into something positive.

“The comradery, support and atmosphere were just incredible, we all absolutely loved it and were so proud to raise money for such a worthy cause.”

Staff and volunteers at Ashgate Hospice discover how much money was raised through Sparkle Night Walk 2024.

The Sparkle Night Walk saw a total of 3,404 supporters register for the event – smashing the previous record of 3,127 that entered in 2023,

Sponsors and corporate supporters meant that the hospice saved £88,795 in running costs on the night – meaning more funds will go towards funding vital care. More than 1,000 people have already signed up to next year’s Sparkle Night Walk on June 28, 2025.

Jack Wood said: “Will you come along to celebrate our 10th anniversary of the Sparkle Night Walk and help us break records for the third year in a row?”

Sign up for an Early Bird offer at £12 by visiting https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk/

Ashgate Hospice is backing Hospice UK’s campaign for fairer funding for hospices, and is urging the public to write to their MP and show them how much hospice care matters. Find out more about the campaign on the hospice’s website.

The hospice provides palliative and end-of-life care free of charge to people aged 18 and over. Staff care for people living with a life-limiting illness, including cancer, neurological diseases, and end-stage heart, kidney and lung diseases.