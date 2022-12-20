News you can trust since 1855
Father Christmas read the children a story

Father Christmas made a special visit to see pupils at an infant school in South Normanton.

By Shelley Marriott
4 minutes ago

Santa took time out of his busy schedule to go and see the children at The Green Infant School, South Normanton.

He told them a story and each child received a new book which was donated by The Rotary Club.

The Green Infant School is on New Street, South Normanton, and for more information about the school and for upcoming events and meetings visit www.green.derbyshire.sch.uk.

1. The Green Infant School

Father Christmas with some of the pupils from The Green Infant School in South Normanton

Photo: Rebecca Ballard

2. The Green Infant School

The children were each given a gift of a new book which were donated by The Rotary Club

Photo: Rebecca Ballard

3. The Green Infant School

Photo: Rebecca Ballard

