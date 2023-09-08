Nigel Wright took on the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge on the first anniversary of his dad Pete's death to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

The 49-year-old engineer previously conquered the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge last year and told himself “never again” after crossing the finish lane.

But he was swayed by the care that his dad received at home and at Ashgate’s Inpatient Unit before his death.

Athletes across the world officially took part in the challenge in March but injury forced Nigel to rearrange his challenge for September. He insistence on taking on the feat one year after his dad died motivated him further.

Nigel said: “My body is in absolute bits, but the sense of achievement after completing the challenge was just amazing.

“The heat made everything twice as difficult but my friend Julie came along to join me for the final leg and her support really spurred me on.

“Nothing I do will ever repay the hospice for what it did at the end of my dad’s life, but taking on this challenge and raising funds for them was the least I can do.”

He hopes to have raised £250 for the hospice.

His dad had just turned 81 when he was diagnosed with lung cancer last year and the hospice initially cared for him at home.

Nigel said: “The nurses helped my dad be as comfortable for as long as possible, which was a great help as was able to remain at home for as long as possible.