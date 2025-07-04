Steve Goldman's first purchase for his worst record covers collection was Roadstar Peter Rabbitt.

Hilariously bad record covers will be a big hit with visitors to a Derbyshire town’s arts festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton will host the first ever Worst Record Covers Trail of Travesties as part of the town’s fringe this month. A sample of Steve Goldman’s awful album sleeves collection will be displayed in six venues. Fans will giggle their way through Scriveners Bookshop, The Crescent Heritage Experience, Book Folk, The Pump Room, Beer and Bean Cafe and Coffee #1.

Steve’s collection has featured on BBC’s Have I Got News For You, BBC Radio 4’s Front Row and BBC Breakfast. BBC Radio DJ Mark Radcliffe shared some of the covers on social media platform X after visiting the exhibition in Warrington and his post went viral, receiving more than 268,000 views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Computer programmer Steve, who is from Huddersfield, said: “About 40 years ago I bought an album called Roadstar Peter Rabbit because it had such a strange album cover. I picked it up simply because it had such an extraordinarily bad cover – rabbits picked out of a hat, with the band's awkward faces amateurishly superimposed. Subsequently I lost it and had never been able to find another copy. Someone told me about Discogs.com, a website where you can pick up old and obscure vinyl records. To my delight I found it there. I searched for a couple of other albums I knew of and I was off… I remember the moment I said to my family, ‘I’m going to start collecting dreadful album covers.’ That was nine years ago. Some people spend fortunes collecting fine art but no one collects dreadful LP covers… “

“To get in my collection the album covers have to be unintentionally funny. I want records where the designers have tried to do something that’s gone horribly wrong. It can’t just be a performer in bad clothes or with an ugly face - though there are a couple of those that have got in that were irresistible! And it all has to be good clean family fun - I don’t collect any album covers that are gory, violent, sexist, homophobic or racist. “

His collection has now reached 700 in size - and 144 of the worst of the worst will be on show in Buxton from July 9-27.

Steve, who had a stroke in 2020, aged 53, asks visitors to the free exhibition to make a donation to Different Strokes, a charity that supports young stroke survivors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve been looking for an opportunity to run a Trail of Travesties for a while so we were thrilled when Pam Mason and the team at Buxton Festival Fringe embraced the idea – I love the thought of people pottering round Buxton trying to collect ’em all and supporting local businesses as they go. Buxton will forever be the proud hosts of the first ever Worst Record Covers Trail of Travesties- don’t miss your chance to be part of a truly awful experience!”

An accompanying book The Art of The Bizarre Vinyl Sleeve, released in November 2023, features a foreword by stand-up comedian Stewart Lee, who described the excruciating experience of reviewing the covers selected for the book. Stewart said: "I love records and I’m professionally obliged, as a stand-up comedian, to see the funny side of things, and so when they asked me to write a few hundred words introducing The Art Of The Bizarre Record Sleeve I thought it would be fun. But I was wrong. Very wrong.

“The relentless low quality and relentlessly poor aesthetic choices of the sleeves made me despair of humanity itself.

“Up to a point kitsch is funny, then it begins to speak of our collective failure to understand true beauty, and makes me feel sickened to my soul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I began to hate this whole project, and specifically the men behind it, Steve Goldman, whose collection the book represents, and Simon Robinson, who has corralled it into some kind of shape."

For more information about the book, see https://easyontheeyeshop.co.uk/product/the-art-of-the-bizarre-vinyl-sleeve/