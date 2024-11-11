Some Might Say...I do! Bride recreates Oasis cover at festival-themed Derbyshire wedding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Oasis-mad Derbyshire bride recreated one of the band's most iconic record covers with her bridesmaids on her wedding day at the famous 'Some Might Say' train station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robyn Hixon, 38, grew up just down the road from Cromford Railway Station in Derbyshire but never realised she lived by a piece of Britpop history until she a teen.

She had always been fascinated by the Grade-II-listed Victorian structure so was delighted to discover its link to Oasis as she was a huge fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station is featured on the cover of Some Might Say - one of the band's most famous singles which helped shoot them to superstardom in 1995.

Oasis mega-fan Robyn Hixon and husband Tommy recreated the cover artwork of Oasis’ famous train station single at their festival-style wedding.

So when she tied the knot earlier this year to husband Tommy, 33, she could think of no better place to stay with her bridal party than the holiday cottage at the station.

Robyn and her 12 bridesmaids even recreated the iconic single cover with their wedding photographer in fun shoot ahead of the festival-themed ceremony.

She can be seen pushing the iconic wheelbarrow along the platform - but opted to cart her friend Karrie Hammersley instead of the original dead fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robyn and Tommy said 'I do' at Aston Hill Barns just a few miles down the road from the station on July 20 - just weeks before the Oasis reunion was announced.

The couple tied the knot and recreated the cover artwork of Oasis’ famous train station single at their festival-style wedding.

Oasis tracks were played throughout the reception including Robyn's favourite 'Half The World Away' as well as other indie and Britpop tracks.

Robyn had visited the station countless times to catch trains before moving to Australia in her 30s so thought it was the perfect place to stay with her bridal party.

She said it was actually her bridesmaid Joey Hall who came up with the idea of recreating the cover the night before her wedding day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robyn, who now lives in Perth, said: "She said let's do the Some Might Say cover - but in our wedding stuff. She gathered the materials we needed. She was collecting all the bits and bobs while we were having our hair and make-up done that morning.

Oasis mega-fan Robyn Hixon with her bridesmaids

"We asked the owner's permission and ran the idea past our photographer Lucy, who loved it. We’ve been going to the cottage for years and never thought of doing it before. And it was just before the reunion too.

"We had no idea that was going to happen just a few weeks later - I keep saying we manifested it.

"I've been fascinated by this place since I was young so I thought it was the ideal place to stay. We had a festival themed wedding on the day. There were a few Oasis tracks played throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our band Waking Vegas played one and then there were some on the playlist and when I was getting ready that morning too.

“My favourite Oasis song is Half the World Away for obvious reasons with living away in Australia. My husband is English but we met in Perth and he's lived in Australia for longer than me."