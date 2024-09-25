"Some drivers are just reckless. It is quite frightening" Derbyshire equestrians brave cold and rain to launch appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pass Wide & Slow, a nationwide campaign set to improve road safety for horse riders saw over 180 rides organised across the UK this month.
Derbyshire equestrians were campaigning in Eckington on Sunday, September 22 – despite miserable weather.
The event saw campaigners riding around the village before arriving at the Eckington Riding Club showground for refreshments and a raffle.
Terri Amber, a Dronfield equestrian involved in organising the event, said: “We are so vulnerable on the roads, and some drivers are just reckless. It is quite frightening.
“I take young riders out, we all have where high vis, and if I have got any riders under 12, they have an adult, walking with them with a high vis on. The drivers are still really reckless getting past us. Drivers need to be patient and slow down.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.