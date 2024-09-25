"Some drivers are just reckless. It is quite frightening" Derbyshire equestrians brave cold and rain to launch appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pass Horses Wide and Slow campaign saw a number of Derbyshire questrians campaign for improved road safety.

Pass Wide & Slow, a nationwide campaign set to improve road safety for horse riders saw over 180 rides organised across the UK this month.

Derbyshire equestrians were campaigning in Eckington on Sunday, September 22 – despite miserable weather.

The event saw campaigners riding around the village before arriving at the Eckington Riding Club showground for refreshments and a raffle.

Derbsyhire equestrians met in Eckington to campaign for improved road safety for horse riders.

Terri Amber, a Dronfield equestrian involved in organising the event, said: “We are so vulnerable on the roads, and some drivers are just reckless. It is quite frightening.

“I take young riders out, we all have where high vis, and if I have got any riders under 12, they have an adult, walking with them with a high vis on. The drivers are still really reckless getting past us. Drivers need to be patient and slow down.”