"Some drivers are just reckless. It is quite frightening" Derbyshire equestrians brave cold and rain to launch appeal

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:49 BST
Pass Horses Wide and Slow campaign saw a number of Derbyshire questrians campaign for improved road safety.

Pass Wide & Slow, a nationwide campaign set to improve road safety for horse riders saw over 180 rides organised across the UK this month.

Derbyshire equestrians were campaigning in Eckington on Sunday, September 22 – despite miserable weather.

The event saw campaigners riding around the village before arriving at the Eckington Riding Club showground for refreshments and a raffle.

Terri Amber, a Dronfield equestrian involved in organising the event, said: “We are so vulnerable on the roads, and some drivers are just reckless. It is quite frightening.

“I take young riders out, we all have where high vis, and if I have got any riders under 12, they have an adult, walking with them with a high vis on. The drivers are still really reckless getting past us. Drivers need to be patient and slow down.”

