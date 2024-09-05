"Some drivers are just reckless" Derbyshire Equestrian appeals to drivers ahead of Pass Wide And Slow Ride 2024

An equestrian from Derbyshire has launched an appeal to drivers to be more careful when passing horse riders.

As a part of Pass Horses Wide and Slow 2024, about 180 rides are planned across the UK in September to highlight the issue of driver awareness of horses on the road.

Among them, there is a Derbyshire ride planned, which will set off from Eckington Riding Club at 12 on Sunday, September 22.

The ride will continue around Eckington before getting back to the showground for refreshments and a raffle. Carriage drivers, cyclists and walkers are welcome to join the protest.

Terri Amber, a Dronfield equestrian has been involved in organising Derbyshire Pass Horses Wide and Slow rides since 2019.

Terri Amber, a Dronfield equestrian involved in organising the event, said: “I've been doing these rides since 2019 but the highway code did change in 2022 after a lot of work from the British Horse Society but it hasn't made any difference. Things are getting worse.

“A lot of people aren't aware of the changes in the highway code, because they don't read it, and there was no public education campaign by the government to inform them.”

The statistics show that drivers are not following the Highway Code, which was revised in 2022 to better protect vulnerable road users.

Overall, 3,383 incidents were reported to the British Horse Society (BHS) over the course of 2023, with 85% of those occurring because a vehicle passed by too closely or too quickly. Not all incidents are reported to BHS, so these figures are likely to be higher.

Terri added: “We are so vulnerable on the roads, and some drivers are just reckless. It is quite frightening. I ride on the roads often, at least once a week nowadays and I used to ride even more than that in the past.

“I take young riders out with me as well. We all have where high vis, and if I have got any riders under 12, they have an adult, walking with them with a high vis on and the drivers are still really reckless getting past us. Drivers need to be patient and slow down.

“We need more education for drivers and we need changes in the law that will allow us to penalize drivers when they cause distress and harm to horses and riders.”