Soldiers from Mercian Regiment march back to Crich for memorial pilgrimage
Serving and retired soldiers and their families will attend the annual pilgrimage to The Mercian Regiment Memorial in Crich following a two-year hiatus.
The Crich Stand memorial is dedicated to the soldiers of The Mercian Regiment, The Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters and The Sherwood Foresters who have been killed in action since the Great War.
On parade at the service of remembrance on Sunday, July 3, will be the colour parties from each of the three battalions of the Mercian Regiment.
The regimental mascot, Private Derby XXXII, a Swaledale Ram, donated to the Regiment by the Duke of Devonshire from his Chatsworth Estate, will take part in the parade.
The Lord Lieutenants of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and civic dignitaries from the Mercian counties will also be in attendance.
Members of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force will line the path to the memorial.
Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Band of the Mercian Regiment.