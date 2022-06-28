Soldiers from Mercian Regiment march back to Crich for memorial pilgrimage

The Crich Stand memorial is dedicated to the soldiers of The Mercian Regiment, The Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters and The Sherwood Foresters who have been killed in action since the Great War.

On parade at the service of remembrance on Sunday, July 3, will be the colour parties from each of the three battalions of the Mercian Regiment.

The regimental mascot, Private Derby XXXII, a Swaledale Ram, donated to the Regiment by the Duke of Devonshire from his Chatsworth Estate, will take part in the parade.

Flashback to the memorial pilgrimage to Crich Stand in 2019.

The Lord Lieutenants of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and civic dignitaries from the Mercian counties will also be in attendance.

Members of the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force will line the path to the memorial.