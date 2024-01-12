Solar farm size of 92 football pitches for north Derbyshire triggers concerns about impact on landscape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application for the installation and operation of a renewable energy generating station on land to the north of Stretton Road, Morton has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council.

Known as Eden Meadows and not in the Green Belt, the proposed site covers approximately 163 acres which is equivalent in size to 92 football pitches. The nearest houses are 70m from the site’s southern boundary.

The applicant RWE Solar and Storage UK (previously known as JBM Solar) said that the facility will meet the energy needs of approximately 18,500 homes.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, district and county councillor, said: “I’m concerned by this application for a large scale solar farm near Morton. In particular, I share the concerns many residents have already raised with me around the impact of these proposals on the surrounding landscape and the issues there could be around the construction and operation of such a site.

“Whilst I think we’re all supportive of clean and green energy wherever possible, the scale of these proposals could completely change our green and rural countryside and have a lasting impact on a valued part of our local area.

“I’m therefore objecting to this application and will work with other residents who want to raise comments and concerns.”

Coun Cupit, who represents Shirland on the district council, said: “Given the previous recent proposals for a giant solar farm between Shirland and Alfreton, which were thankfully refused, I will also continue to push the local district council to adopt a clearer policy on these sorts of proposals in our area through a supplementary planning document.”

Planning permission is being sought to build and operate the solar farm on land north of Stretton Road, Morton.

Kevin Gillott, district councillor for Morton and Pilsley and a county councillor, has urged that the application be called in for consideration by the planning committee rather than determined under delegated authority. Coun Gillott wrote to the district council: “This is an application with strong public interest. Amongst the grounds I wish consideration to be given to are:*The effect on the landscape including the visual impact the development would have.

*The cumulative impact of this type of development in this area of the district (there are a number of other solar array sites nearby).

*The proximity of the site to residential properties.

*Whether it is an appropriate use of the agricultural land.

*The impact on highway usage, including access.”

Under its plans, RWE said it will support sustainable initiatives such as the installation of rooftop solar panels on community buildings. The proposals also include new and improved green infrastructure, incorporating footpaths to connect existing public rights of way and new community spaces.

The company held extensive consultations with the community in autumn 2023 which was instrumental in developing the plans further including additional planting across the site to achieve a 174% diversity net gain in habitats.

Ben Kwok, development project manager at RWE, said: "We are immensely grateful to everyone who took their time to provide feedback and engage with us on the proposals. We believe that the proposals at Eden Meadows will provide a significant opportunity to deliver renewable energy in order to help decarbonise our electricity network to make a meaningful impact in combatting climate change. We look forward to continuing to engage with communities and stakeholders as the planning process progresses.”