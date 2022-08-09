Society for deaf and hard of hearing children in Chesterfield hails success of first-ever summer club

Children enjoyed a range of activities at the first-ever Hear Me Out CDCS summer camp, known as Camp 22'

Hear Me Out – Chesterfield Deaf Children’s Society (CDCS) ran the club from August 1 to August 3 at New Whittington Primary School.

The event, known as Camp 22’, was a first of its kind for the society and saw 18 children in attendance, all of whom were hearing, deaf and hard of hearing.

Over the three days, they took part in a range of activities including arts and crafts, football, and even an ambulance tour.

Phoebe Wallington, founder and chair of Hear Me Out CDCS, said: “Something that made Camp 22' unique was the British Sign Language sessions that were delivered daily.

"The children were so excited to learn new signs each day which ranged from basic conversation, different animals, and colours. It was great to give the opportunity to those children who use sign language on a daily basis to teach their peers new skills.

"Six-year-old Sienna who is deaf attended Camp 22' and said her favourite activity was 'BSL because I can learn new words and things'.

"The great feedback continued from eight-year-old Charlee, who is hard of hearing, as she described camp as 'The best thing in the whole entire history, you have to try it!'

"The children also developed friendships with each other, with no barrier of being deaf or hearing.

"We have also received great feedback from the parents and carers with a consistent comment being made that it was great to have welcomed children who are deaf, hard of hearing and hearing alike - including those who are CODAs (child of Deaf adult).

"We have also been asked when it will be happening again which is great to hear that people are keen for us to put on another.”

Phoebe launched Hear Me Out CDCS last January after working as a professional in the area.

The non-profit organisation is a registered association with the National Deaf Children’s Society and, with their support and funding, is able to provide events and days out such as farm visits or ice skating.

For more information or to register for upcoming events visit the Hear Me Out - Chesterfield Deaf Children's Society Facebook page.