An enterprising dad who is a social media star has shared further information on expanding his takeaway business into Derbyshire.

Simon Hannigan, founder of the Munch Box takeway business, is better known as dadthedish to thousands of social media followers.

Simon Hannigan is opening Munch Box outlets at the Marquis of Ormonde, Codnor at the end of February and at The Hop Flower, Inkersall at the end of March.

Meanwhile, he is looking for chefs, drivers and receptionists and has requested cvs be emailed to: [email protected] and [email protected]

Simon, who has partnered with Derbyshire based private company KLM PubCo, said: “Food will fall to us, drinks on site will fall to the pubs’ ownership. Each site will have its own reception areas for Munch Box with our own staff.

“We’re looking at Ilkeston and Retford too and we’ve secured locations at both. They will be third and fourth after the two priorities. I’m massively excited. The local support on posts has been amazing, I’ve had thousands of comments.

"We now have six locations, Blackpool has been open since June and Preston is opening this month."

To his thousands of fans on social media, Simon is better known as dadthe dish. During lockdown he built up a huge online following by sharing videos of himself cooking meals particularly aimed at single dads. Simon, who now racks up 13 million views a month, said: “Dad The Dish was me doing a dad version of a dish really, although sometimes it’s misconstrued and people presume it’s a play on a dishy Dad! I’m a father of 2.5, I’ve just found out a baby is on the way in 2024!”

Simon’s bright future is just desserts for the hard work that the Lancashire based businessman has put in to turning his life around.