“So many lovely people stopped to help me”: Runner rushed to hospital with head injury launches appeal after incident near Chesterfield pub

A runner has launched an appeal to find the ‘lovely’ people who helped her after a ‘nasty’ fall, which left her injured.

The incident took place around 10 am on Sunday, May 11, when Sara Thompson went for a morning run in Newbold and fell down near The Old House pub, sustaining a head injury.

Kind-hearted people who were in the area stopped to help Sara and she was provided with medical supplies before a couple who were driving past the site took her to A&E.

Sara, from Chesterfield, has nowlaunched an online appeal to find the people who helped her.

She said: “I took quite a nasty fall near the traffic light at The Old House pub in Newbold. I lost a fair amount of blood from a cut to my head, so many lovely people who were driving past stopped to help me, bring me medical supplies and water.

“I didn’t get a chance to thank anyone properly, but the couple who took me to hospital said they lived in Brimington, I think the lady’s name was Sam. She showed me so much kindness and stayed with me while until I was triaged in A&E. I took her mobile number, but didn’t save it.

"I’m turning to the powers of Facebook to help me find her and her husband to thank them properly. Sam’s husband, I think he was called Dave, drove an electric car and they lived in Brimington.

"I’d love to find them both, and maybe some of the other kind people who stopped to help me so I can thank them all properly.”