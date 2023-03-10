News you can trust since 1855
Snow puts brakes on Crich Tramway Village's scheduled reopening

Heavy snow has halted the scheduled reopening of a popular Derbyshire visitor destination.

By Gay Bolton
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:22pm
Tracks at Crich Tramway Village buried under the heavy snowfalls (photo: B. Pennyfather)
Crich Tramway Village will not open for its new season on Saturday, March 11, for safety reasons. Trams are unable to run along tracks that are covered in snow.

General manager Dr Mike Galer, said: “It is hugely disappointing for us due to all the hard work from our salaried and volunteer workforce to get for opening and I’m sure, for our visitors, but safety is paramount and the site is not currently accessible.

"We hope to open for the new season as soon as possible and will keep the public informed via our website and social media.”

Management have postponed the reopening of Crich Tramway Village which was scheduled for Saturday, March 11 (photo: B. Pennyfather)
Check for updates on www.tramway.co.uk, www.facebook.com/crichtramwayvillage and https://twitter.com/CrichTramway

