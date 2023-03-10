Tracks at Crich Tramway Village buried under the heavy snowfalls (photo: B. Pennyfather)

Crich Tramway Village will not open for its new season on Saturday, March 11, for safety reasons. Trams are unable to run along tracks that are covered in snow.

General manager Dr Mike Galer, said: “It is hugely disappointing for us due to all the hard work from our salaried and volunteer workforce to get for opening and I’m sure, for our visitors, but safety is paramount and the site is not currently accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope to open for the new season as soon as possible and will keep the public informed via our website and social media.”

Management have postponed the reopening of Crich Tramway Village which was scheduled for Saturday, March 11 (photo: B. Pennyfather)