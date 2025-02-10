Snow is likely to start falling in Derbyshire’s highest town tonight (Monday), according to the Met Office.

Sleet is due to begin in Buxton at midday followed by an hour of rain, then five hours of sleet before an eight-hour blitz of light snow showers starts at 7pm. The light snowfalls turn to sleet at 3am tomorrow (Tuesday) for an hour and will be followed by three hours of light snow and an hour of sleet. The Met Office say there is a 80%-90% chance of snow in Buxton throughout this period. Fog from 8am and mist later in the morning will follow.