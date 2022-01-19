Sneak look at next episode of telly's Keeping Up With The Aristocrats shot at Renishaw Hall
Renishaw Hall’s aristocratic resident posed for a royal artist to escape the noise of builders renovating her ancestral home’s plumbing and wiring.
Alexandra Sitwell arranged for three generations of women in her family – daughter Rosemary, 98-year-old grandmother Penelope and herself – to have their portraits sketched by Nicky Phillips. Nicky’s portraiture includes the Queen and Princes William and Harry.
The Sitwells’ experience at her London studio will be seen in the TV series Keeping Up With The Aristocrats.
While they are away, Alexandra’s husband Rick treats Lord Gerald Fitzalan-Howard to a day out racing fast cars.
See how the other half live when the second episode in the ITV series is broadcast on January 24.
Alexandra said: “The camera crew for Aristocrats came on and off throughout last year – Covid permitting. It was pretty intense during filming but a lovely crew.
"We have had a TV series at Renishaw before – the last one featuring us was Country House Sunday with Linda Bellingham.”