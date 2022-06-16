Snake warning to dog walkers in Chesterfield - and precautions owners should take

Posting on public forum Hollingwood Residents, Joanne Wheeldon said she had been near Cow Lane, Brimington when she spotted an adder – the UK’s only poisonous native snake.

She added: “I was walking my dogs yesterday in field near the canal and one of my dogs was sniffing in the grass. I heard a snap and it was a adder snake. Lucky enough my dog is well behaved and came away when told. Don't want any fur babies being bitten.”

It is currently adder’s breeding season. They hibernate from October to March, but they begin to emerge as the weather gets warmer.

According to the Wildlife Trust, adders, which are a protected species, are relatively small, stocky snakes and prefer woodland, heathland and moorland habitat.

While the species are not aggressive, the creatures may bite if they feel threatened.

Their bite is rarely fatal to humans, however, adder bites have killed dogs in some cases.

Owners are advised to familiarise themselves with what adders look like and avoid them at all costs.

A warning has been issued to dog owners after a pet was almost bitten by a venomous snake in a field near the canal.

If you see them out enjoying the sun, stay calm but act promptly to get your dog to a vet if they are bitten.

Other residents added they had also seen adders close to the canal in Staveley.