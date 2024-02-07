Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Smyths Toys Superstores will launch its latest outlet at the Wheatbridge Retail Park, near Chatsworth Road, on March 21. The brand has taken over premises formerly occupied by Dunelm.

The Derbyshire Times has reached out to the company to find out how many workers will be employed in the new store.

A post on its website says: “Come and join our team of superheroes, as we are on the search to recruit our next generation of sales assistants, for Smyths Toys Superstores!” The post indicates that retail experience in outdoor/bikes, nursery, software and gaming, backdoor/warehouse is highly desirable but not essential. Applicants will be assessed at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield, on February 13. To register an interest, go to https://careers.smythstoys.com/job/Chesterfield-Sales-Assistant-Chesterfield/786233802/