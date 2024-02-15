News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Smyth's Toys Superstore will launch in Chesterfield with a mega party of freebies, prize draws and favourite characters

A leading toy retailer will launch its new store in Chesterfield with a big celebration featuring giveaways, prize draws and special guests.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:49 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Smyths Toys Superstore will open at the Wheatbridge Retail Park, near Chatsworth Road, on Thursday, March 21, with the party continuing through until Sunday, March 24.

Over the weekend there will be free face painting for children aged three plus and free candyfloss. While stocks last, attendees can enjoy free giveaways including Metal Machine Cars, Mini-Brands and PAW Patrol minifigures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Favourite characters like Peppa and JJ from Cocomelon will add to the fun.

Most Popular
Smyths Toys Superstore will open at Wheatbridge retail park, Chesterfield on March 21.Smyths Toys Superstore will open at Wheatbridge retail park, Chesterfield on March 21.
Smyths Toys Superstore will open at Wheatbridge retail park, Chesterfield on March 21.

Sign up to receive a catalogue and be in with a chance of winning one of six £50 vouchers and a Micro LED scooter over the weekend.

The Chesterfield store will offer the latest and greatest toys, software games and The Baby Room for all your little one’s needs.

Smyths Toys Superstore also offers click and collect within two hours, free parking and free home delivery for orders over £20.

Related topics:Chesterfield