Smyth's Toys Superstore will launch in Chesterfield with a mega party of freebies, prize draws and favourite characters
Smyths Toys Superstore will open at the Wheatbridge Retail Park, near Chatsworth Road, on Thursday, March 21, with the party continuing through until Sunday, March 24.
Over the weekend there will be free face painting for children aged three plus and free candyfloss. While stocks last, attendees can enjoy free giveaways including Metal Machine Cars, Mini-Brands and PAW Patrol minifigures.
Favourite characters like Peppa and JJ from Cocomelon will add to the fun.
Sign up to receive a catalogue and be in with a chance of winning one of six £50 vouchers and a Micro LED scooter over the weekend.
The Chesterfield store will offer the latest and greatest toys, software games and The Baby Room for all your little one’s needs.
Smyths Toys Superstore also offers click and collect within two hours, free parking and free home delivery for orders over £20.