Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

KranLee Logistics Limited, a Chesterfield based family-run company offering bespoke international logistics solutions for local businesses, has been nominated for the British International Freight Association (BIFA) awards.

BIFA is the leading body representing the UK international freight services industry and the annual awards are considered the most prestigious across the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Mosley, 48, who runs KranLee Logistics with her brother Lee Wells, 35, said: “The finalists were officially announced on Monday, but we found out on Friday. We were very very pleased. For a small company like ours to be shortlisted as the finalist at the most prestigious awards in the industry is a great achievement. It shows that small businesses can be as effective and as good as large businesses.”

KranLee Logistics Limited, a Chesterfield based family-run company offering bespoke international logistics solutions for local businesses, has been nominated for the British International Freight Association (BIFA) awards. The business is tun by Karen Mosley, 48, and her brother Lee Wells, 35.

KranLee Logistics Limited has been nominated in two categories – Staff Development and Extra Mile.

Karen said: “Categories we were shortlisted for make it even more special. The staff development is very special for people we work with. And going the extra mile is what we do regularly for our clients. The way that we design our solutions is all about being adaptable and recognising that every client has different requirements so we can find the right solution for them. Being a small, local business allows us to design our processes around our individual clients so we can meet their needs better.”

Karen and Lee launched KranLee Logisitics Limited just a month before the first Covid lockdown at the beginning of 2020. Despite difficulties, they developed the company quickly. In October 2020 they opened a second business, KranLee Custom Brokerage, to assist other businesses with the paperwork around export and import movements, after Brexit complicated customs formalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are currently on year seven of their turnover plan after only three and a half years of trading and were shortlisted for Sheffield business awards earlier this year.

Karen added: "The journey that we have had has been absolutely massive. It still makes me smile now that we braved two massive industry changing events and managed to not only keep trading but to grow so quickly.”